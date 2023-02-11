The one-year underlying earnings growth at PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) share price slid 49% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 8.4%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on PubMatic because we don't have a long term history to look at. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 7.5%.

With the stock having lost 7.5% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the PubMatic share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

PubMatic's revenue is actually up 24% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

PubMatic is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

PubMatic shareholders are down 49% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.4%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 7.0%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PubMatic better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PubMatic .

We will like PubMatic better if we see some big insider buys.

