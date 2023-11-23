One urban rescue vehicle, free of charge

Nov. 23—The Pullman Police Department has obtained an urban rescue vehicle free of charge.

The vehicle came from the Law Enforcement Support Office Program, coordinated by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services, according to its website. The program allows the state Secretary of Defense to transfer excess Department of Defense personal property to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Since 1990, the program has transferred $7.6 billion in property to law enforcement agencies, according to the Defense Logistics Agency's website.

When the department announced the vehicle in a Facebook post, some citizens voiced their opinion on the acquisition. Many questioned if this was a good use of taxpayer dollars, and if the military equipment was necessary for a small town police department.

Some responses urged a halt to the "militarization of the police," while others stated it was a "huge win" for the department and community.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said the department has noticed positive and negative comments regarding the vehicle, and has chosen to make no comment at this time.

City Administrator Mike Urban said the vehicle will benefit the police department and officer safety. The city didn't make a comment on the community's reaction to the vehicle.

The surplus MaxxPro MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) is an armored vehicle built to withstand ballistic arms fire and other threats, according to a news release. It's equipped for transport, cover and concealment in missions like high-risk warrant service, hostage rescue, barricaded subjects, drone operations and active shooter incidents.

It's capable of navigating various terrain and environments, valuable for responding to emergency incidents on the Palouse, according to the news release.

The vehicle will primarily be assigned to the Whitman County SWAT Team, and is anticipated to be the primary vehicle deployed in situations in which gunfire is possible, according to the news release. In addition, it will provide time and distance shielding for de-escalation efforts.

Any nearby agencies will have access to the vehicle, providing additional support for area incidents as needed, according to the news release.

Breshears said the department is happy to have the vehicle, and believes it will provide a safer way for officers to do their jobs.

