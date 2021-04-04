One US airline is keeping middle seats open. Here's what science says about it.

Sheldon Jacobson
·4 min read

Delta Airlines is the only major U.S. airline that continues to block airplane middle seats in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. The airline has committed to continue to do so through the end of April. Is this good public health practice or bad business practice?

Conventional wisdom suggests that this is a good idea for passengers, giving everyone a sense of health security and that the airline is interested in their well-being, by keeping passengers as far apart as possible within the confines of an airplane cabin. However, conventional wisdom is not always correct, as our recent research points out.

From a public relations perspective, blocking middle seats is a highly visible action that Delta can take to demonstrate its commitment to passenger safety. Other actions, like deep-sanitizing airplanes and mandatory face coverings (now a federal requirement) all serve to protect passengers and flight crew.

The business case

From a business standpoint, Delta is losing little in blocking middle seats. Airline capacity in recent weeks has been down 60 percent compared to pre-COVID-19 travel, though the recent uptick may indicate a new upward trend.

COVID is still serious: My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

However, blocking middle seats on a 3-3 airplane seat configuration reduces each airplanes capacity by 33 percent. On a 2-3 airplane seat configuration, available seats are reduced by 40%. Therefore, the impact on Delta’s financial bottom line has been minimal, with much of it recouped by more passengers opting to fly with them rather than their competitors.

The key issue is whether blocking middle seats makes flights safer for passengers.

Safety first

Airplane air filtrations systems are comparable to air circulation systems used in hospitals. This means that filtrated air circulates into airplane cabins every two to three minutes. Passengers can take advantage of such systems by keeping their individual air vents fully open to keep a steady flow of filtrated air around them during their flight.

The crux of the middle-seat debate depends on how the virus is transmitted in an airplane cabin. Conventional wisdom suggests that virus transmission occurs horizontally (between passengers in adjacent seats in the same row, labelled east-west transmission).

However, virus transmission may also occur between passengers in adjacent rows, labelled north-south transmission. Keeping middle seats blocked is reasonable if there is only east-west transmission. However, with north-south transmission, the overall risk to passengers on an airplane may be lower with middle seats filled and adjacent rows blocked.

Airlines for America: Well-being of travelers is our top priority

Every type of airplane in an airline’s fleet has its own unique seat configuration. With mandatory face coverings and high-performance air filtration systems, blocking middle seats may provide limited if any additional health benefits to airplane passengers.

Given that the nation is moving closer to herd immunity, with over 2 million vaccines administered every day, Delta would be wise to relax their blocked middle seat policy and use sensible seating rules based on the number of seats on an airplane and the number of passengers booked on the airplane.

As we approach the summer travel season, airlines are likely to see a bump up in demand, resulting in more planes filled at or near capacity. Seeing a daily passenger count of two million within the next several weeks is well within reach. Mandatory face coverings will continue to be a part of air travel. However, blocking middle seat makes little public health or economic sense, even if conventional wisdom suggests otherwise.

Sheldon H. Jacobson, Ph.D., is a Founder professor of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He applies his expertise in data-driven risk-based assessment to evaluate and inform public policy and public health. This column was originally published in the IndyStar.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Airline open middle seats to prevent COVID. What science says about it

Recommended Stories

  • 8 of the Best Vitamins for Energy, Revealed

    These will give you a boost.

  • Why you may want to book your next trip now

    The window to book that next great travel deal is getting smaller. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up, travel experts say rising demand is sending airfares and hotel rates higher, though most are still below pre-pandemic levels.

  • You may need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel very soon

    Major cruise lines have already announced that they'll require proof of vaccination, and destinations and airlines around the world aren't far behind.

  • Michigan's case spike could repeat across US; Italy enters Easter lockdown; Florida bans vaccine passports. Latest COVID-19 updates

    The CDC updated its guidance for vaccinated travelers, and the governor of Arizona is feuding with the state's capital over park access. COVID news.

  • Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old

    Johnson & Johnson has expanded a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 17 years old, the drugmaker announced Friday. The ongoing, placebo-controlled trial was initially designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the shots for people ages 18 and older. The company now plans to test its vaccine in “a small number” of 16- and 17-year-olds before ...

  • Icelandair is warning travelers they can't use the country as a backdoor into Europe

    Iceland is one of the first European countries opening to vaccinated Americans. But the rest of Europe still doesn't want American visitors.

  • Vaccine VIPs: Vaccinated Customers Get Special Perks From These Companies

    Companies all over the country are enticing customers with rewards and freebies with proof of vaccine. The perks are a silver lining in a trying year. With rewards like free doughnuts and rideshare...

  • Lions close with the NFL’s worst winning percentage in the 16-game schedule era

    The Lions went 268-410-2 from 1978-2020

  • Iggy Brazdeikis is excited to join Sixers, learn from veterans on roster

    Young big man Iggy Brazdeikis is excited to join the team and learn from the veterans on the roster.

  • Trolls attack Egypt's first female sea captain after Suez Canal ship mishap

    Egypt's first female sea captain says she was skewered on social media although she was working on a ship hundreds of miles from the Ever Given.

  • CDC updates guidance to cruise ship industry, urges vaccinations

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance to the cruise ship industry, including the need for COVID-19 vaccinations, a necessary step before passenger voyages can resume. "COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical in the safe resumption of passenger operations," the CDC said. CDC said the next phase of the CDC's conditional sail order will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port personnel to practice new COVID-19 operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers.

  • What if the Earth spun sideways on its axis

    The Earth spins on a 23.5-degree tilt, which causes the seasons. But if the planet tilted more, all the way to 90 degrees, it would throw the world into chaos. The Northern Hemisphere would experience a six-month-long winter that would devastate the ecosystem and destroy crops. After that, a six-month-long summer that would melt the ice caps, raise sea levels, and flood coastal cities.

  • What Your Midheaven Sign Tells You About Your Professional Life

    Your midheaven sign (aka Medium Coeli or MC) is the point on your natal chart that showcases your professional success and public image. Here's how to find yours, what it means, and how to use it to your benefit.

  • EXPLAINER: What Biden's new $100B plan for broadband means

    The problems with U.S. broadband networks have been obvious for years. Now the Biden administration is promising to do something about all of those issues as part of its proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. It would spend $100 billion to “future-proof” broadband as part of an eight-year infrastructure plan, calling high-speed connections “the new electricity" that's now a necessity for all Americans.

  • 'SNL' roasts embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz

    Played by Pete Davidson, the Republican from Florida said, "Giggity giggity goo."

  • Returning to the Office Sparks Anxiety and Dread for Some

    A year after the pandemic abruptly forced tens of millions of people to start working from home, disrupting family lives and derailing careers, employers are now getting ready to bring workers back to offices. But for some people, the prospect of returning to their desks is provoking anxiety, dread and even panic rather than relief. Martin Jaakola, a software engineer in Minneapolis, never wants to go back to the office and is willing to quit if the medical device company he works for says he must. “I can’t honestly say that there’s anything about the office that I miss,” Jaakola, 29, said. People like Jaakola say last year proves that people do not need to sit cheek by jowl to be productive. Working at home is superior, they say, because they are not wasting hours in traffic or on crowded trains. Far better to spend that time with family or baking sourdough bread. And they do not have to worry about getting sick to boot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times These people are not on the same wavelength as David Solomon, the Goldman Sachs chief executive, who in February called remote work “an aberration that we’re going to correct as quickly as possible.” Yet many companies are falling over themselves to appeal to office-reluctant workers. Salesforce says its work-from-anywhere approach would “unlock new growth opportunities” and “drive greater equality.” Spotify describes its flexible work policy as a “jewel in our Talent Attraction crown.” Target, Ford Motor Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers say they are going to let office workers work remotely more frequently. Even Wall Street banks where employees often while away hours at their desks to be seen by the boss are preaching the gospel of flexibility. JPMorgan Chase is telling some workers they can cycle in and out of the office. How long will employers remain flexible? When the pandemic loosens its grip, bosses could well demand that people file back in, and pronto. Some leaders, including Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, have already called people back. Amazon told employees Wednesday that it expected “to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.” Amy C. Edmondson, a Harvard Business School professor who studies human interaction, has been advising financial firms, consumer products businesses and universities. She said many executives were spooked that they will lose their best people if they are not flexible. But she said some managers might now be going too far. Teams need to get together to get stuff done. “Just because we’ve managed to weather this storm doesn’t mean it’s an optimal way to work,” Edmondson said. “If you’re in a shipwreck and a piano top floats by, it becomes a lifesaver. But it’s not the way you would have designed a lifesaver.” But many employees said that the pandemic gave them free time they do not want to give up. Several people said they felt less beat down because they were not spending time in cars and on trains or buses. “I’m not excited to go back to the office,” said Tracie Smith, who has an hour commute each way to her job as an analyst at California State University, Fullerton. In March, the university told Smith to come back in July, but it is not clear how often she will have to go in. “My fear is that, given the opportunity, they’ll take all of it away, and we’ll be back to 8 to 5 in the office again,” she said. “But the pandemic has shown that there are alternatives that work well.” For the first time in decades, Smith, 49, said she felt rested because she is not getting up early to commute. Over breaks or during lunch, she dispensed with laundry or grocery shopping rather than using up precious evening hours. While she has, at times, been lonely and is looking forward to kibitzing with colleagues and students, she does not want life to return to its previous grind. “I feel like a whole person. I am living an actual life every single day instead of trying to cram it into a day-and-a-half on the weekend,” Smith said. “It’s definitely making me reevaluate my work-life situation.” Plenty of people are eager to return to the office, especially younger workers who feel they have more to lose by being away. Sheeta Verma, 21, a recent graduate, was hired early last year before the pandemic shut down the offices of her tech firm Neurable, based in Boston. “Being the youngest in the office, I don’t get to connect with my colleagues, and it’s important that I connect to get to know them, understand their mindset, how they learn and how they grew their careers,” Verma said. Yet even Verma wants her employer, who has not yet set a date for a broad return of employees to the office, to let her work from home some of the time, a hope shared by experienced workers like Deborah Paredes, who works at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Paredes commuted one hour each way from her home in Palmyra, New Jersey, to her desk before the pandemic. She is not interested in resuming that trek daily. Some of Paredes’ concerns are about her health. She has had both COVID-19 vaccine shots, but she has asthma and an autoimmune disorder. “I don’t fancy being packed into an elevator with all of the people and the trains. It just seems silly,” Paredes, 59, said. “Who decided we needed to leave our homes and go to an office to work?” Paredes also believes she got a lot more done working at home. A self-described introvert who is easily distracted, she liked working at her own pace without standard office interruptions. “I can wake up, go for a jog and be working by 8:30, and sometimes I’ve worked until 10 at night, and I don’t feel resentful about that because I’m on a roll,” she said. “But there’s no way I could have been in the office until 10 p.m. working.” Some companies spent the past year trying out different models to figure out which one works best. Last fall, after some of the restrictions had eased in Germany, Trivago, a travel company based in Düsseldorf, let employees work remotely three weeks of the month and then spend one week in the office. The office weeks were designed for collaboration and were treated like celebrations, with balloons hanging from the ceilings and employees plied with coffee and muffins, said Anja Honnefelder, the chief people officer and general counsel of the company. But the experiment failed, she said. “We saw that many of the people only came back for two or three days during the week because it felt unnatural, all of the social interactions,” said Honnefelder, who described her staff as young and made up largely of software engineers and data scientists. “They felt like they couldn’t get their work done and that it was disorienting.” So in January, Trivago announced that employees would come back to the office two days a week, but it has not been able to implement the plan because Germany has imposed new restrictions because of a rise in coronavirus cases. “What we think will happen is that employees will use the two days to socialize, have extended lunches and work with their teams because they know for the rest of the week they will have time to focus and manage their own work and not be distracted,” Honnefelder said. The ability to focus on work without distractions from other employees is the main reason Jaakola, the Minneapolis software engineer, does not want to return to the office. He admits he finds dealing with other people kind of “draining” and hopes his company will not force him to return to the office, even for a few days a week. “My sense is that my company will try to go back to how things were before, and I think they’ll quickly realize there are a lot of remote possibilities out there for us,” he said. “If they try to force us to come in without a legitimate reason, I can get another job if I don’t want to come in.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • UK to ease restrictions to allow care home residents two visitors

    Britain will allow care home residents in England two visitors later this month, giving some grandparents the chance to meet their grandchildren for the first time, the government said on Saturday. To stop COVID-19 being spread in care homes which were badly hit during the initial outbreak of the disease last year, the government imposed tight restrictions on access during the latest strict lockdown which began in January. "I’m particularly pleased to allow residents to have more visitors, including grandchildren, given the isolation and concern felt by so many this past year," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

  • Myanmar protesters make Easter eggs a symbol of defiance

    In the latest in a series of impromptu shows of defiance, messages including "Spring Revolution", "We must win" and "Get out MAH" - referring to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing - were seen on eggs in photographs on social media. "Easter is all about the future and the people of Myanmar have a great future in a federal democracy," Dr Sasa, international envoy for the ousted civilian government, said in a statement.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.