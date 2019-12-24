One of the US Army's mascots — a Cold War-era M48 Patton tank — got fixed up just in time for the holidays

US Army/Staff Sgt. Anri Baril

A Cold War-era M48 Patton tank that's been a monument for the US Third Army and US Army Central underwent restoration at Fort Knox this fall.

The tank, de-rusted, sealed, and newly painted, returned to Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina just a few days before Christmas.

FORT KNOX, Kentucky — A Cold-War-era tank that has served as a monument for both the Third Army and US Army Central has received a bright and shiny new paint job just in time for Christmas.

The M48 Patton tank, which is owned by US Army Central (USARCENT), was transported from Shaw Air Force Base to Fort Knox's Logistic Readiness Center for a preservation project in late September. The 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) oversaw the project.

Michael Clauss, US Army Central's command historian, and former USARCENT Intelligence Sergeant Major, discussed why the M48 tank needed a cosmetic makeover.

"The effects of the sun and weather are pretty harsh to a vehicle sitting out in the elements every day for a decade," said Clauss. "The paint was faded, but more telling, we were starting to see the rust and other signs that it was time for this restoration project."

US Army/Staff Sgt. Anri Baril

Clauss said the tank is considered a macro artifact and is tracked through the Army Museum Information System.

The tank has served as the mascot for Patton Hall since Third Army was re-activated in 1983 at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Georgia. It was then moved in front of the current Patton Hall (USARCENT's headquarters) where it has remained since the building's dedication in 2011.

Clauss also said that people who work in Patton Hall are fond of their iconic mascot and were eager to know more about its restoration.

"Through this process, I was surprised at the level of interest in the tank. Once the tank left for Fort Knox, I was stopped in the halls daily and asked about the status of the tank and when was it coming back. A lot of people at USARCENT wanted their tank back in front of Patton Hall."

Since the tank is considered a museum piece and needed to be treated as such, USARCENT needed to find a location that had those capabilities. Shaw Air Force Base didn't have the facilities so they had to find a base that did. US Army Central reached out to 1st TSC to select the best location.

