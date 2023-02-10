One vehicle crash leaves one dead

Feb. 10—Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department announced on Thursday a suspect was in custody following a one vehicle crash that left one person dead.

Ricardo Vargas, 32, is charged with DUI manslaughter, expired drivers license and a seat belt violation.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening to a 911 call about a crash on North Lakeland Drive near the East Mississippi State Hospital. A vehicle had run off the road and ended up in the parking lot of the hospital, he said.

Deputies discovered four occupants inside the vehicle, Calhoun said, one of whom died. Elizabeth Thrash, 23, of Meridian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based upon our investigation we ended up charging the driver with DUI manslaughter," he said.

Bond was set at $250,000 for the manslaughter charge, Calhoun said, however Vargas, who was born in Mexico, is being held at the request of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The incident continues to be under investigation by LCSO.