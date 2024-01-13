One-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 claims life of Pickerington man

A 33-year-old Pickerington man died Friday afternoon in a one-car crash on U.S. Route 30 near Hayesville in Vermillion Township.

A Toyota Sequoia being driven by the man was traveling westbound on Route 30 when it went off of the left side of the road, struck the raised median, rolled over multiple times and came to rest on its passenger side across the eastbound travel lanes, according to a release from the Ashland Post of the State Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, the patrol reports.

Route 30 eastbound was closed for about two hours while the crash, which happened about 4:10 p.m., was investigated and the scene cleaned up.

The Patrol was assisted by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Hayesville Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and Bate’s Garage and Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

