One Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) insider reduced their stake by 26% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verizon Communications

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Advisor, Tamara Erwin, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$49.77 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$37.86. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Tamara Erwin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Verizon Communications

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Verizon Communications insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 0.02% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Verizon Communications Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Verizon Communications shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Verizon Communications insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Verizon Communications. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Verizon Communications you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

