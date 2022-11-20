One Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) insider reduced their stake by 26% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verizon Communications

The , Tamara Erwin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$49.77 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$38.55. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Tamara Erwin was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Verizon Communications

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Verizon Communications insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.02% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Verizon Communications Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Verizon Communications insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Verizon Communications insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Verizon Communications and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

