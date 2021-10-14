One very sticky inflation trend (and maybe another) on the rise: Morning Brief

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·7 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Rents are surging, and your ticket out of town could be next

The latest on the inflation front shows that consumer prices are still on the rise. As usual these days, there’s good, bad and worse news.

First, the (sort-of) good news: September’s consumer price index (CPI) was relatively stable, with the headline rate only marginally higher than expectations at 5.4% year-over-year. Core prices, which strip out the more volatile components like food and energy, also held steady at an annualized 4.0%, and some elements like clothing, airline fares and used cars tumbled from historically high levels.

The bad news, of course, is that inflation is still running well above trend (and that’s even before we start factoring in what is shaping up to be a cold winter with very hot energy prices). Inflation expectations are spiraling higher, and the Federal Reserve’s favored buzzword “transitory” is becoming a bit of a meme among economy watchers.

And now, for the worse news: Not only is there no immediate relief in sight, but some of those component declines may not last long. Meanwhile, there’s evidence that relentlessly rising prices are starting to infect other sectors of the economy — namely, where we live and how we travel.

A hint of what might lie in store came on Wednesday from Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian, who spoke to Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro for the company’s third-quarter earnings results.

Pointing to skyrocketing energy costs, Bastian suggested that Delta could pass some of those costs down to travelers (who, bear in mind, are already ponying up more cash for virtually everything).

“Consumers are interested in traveling and consumers have a meaningful amount of wealth,” he pointed out. “I think they can cover the higher costs.”

Yikes.

In fact, some economists pointed out that the CPI would have been higher, but for a couple of the more volatile components that fell — and aren’t expected to stay in retreat. And more than a few eyebrows were raised by a spike in rent prices, a development that’s not entirely unexpected given the convergence of two powerful housing trends.

One, last year’s lockdowns, and the resulting exodus from big cities, forced desperate landlords to offer boatloads of concessions to get new tenants and keep existing ones. 

Secondly, the end of the controversial federal eviction moratorium effectively freed cash-strapped landlords to hike prices on newly vacant apartments (if you haven’t read Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero’s spectacular coverage on this hot topic, you absolutely should).

“Primary rents and owners’ equivalent rent account for a third of the CPI basket with movements in these components tending to lag 12-18 months below house price changes,” ING Economics wrote in a research note, adding that housing inflation is “now the story to watch [this] year and could add nearly a full percentage point to annual inflation on their own.”

Taken together, it suggests that both headline and core inflation will remain elevated well into 2022, the bank added. “This hardly fits the ‘transitory’ narrative put out by many at the Fed” (there goes that “t” word again).

Over at Bank of America, economists warned that “given strength in the high frequency rent data, we believed it was only a matter of time before the CPI rent components broke out higher,” according to a research note.

“While one month does not make a trend, this is an early signal of stronger persistent inflation pressures materializing, ultimately supporting continued above-target inflation over the medium term,” the bank added.

No kidding. Renters in big cities like New York have already been hip to that particular game, with data from StreetEasy suggesting the pandemic-era trend of favorable rent deals is all but over. In San Francisco, where an exodus of technology workers to other cities helped push down sky-high rents, prices are creeping back toward pre-COVID levels.

An analysis by Bloomberg in September found that Big Apple's “landlords are jacking up rents — often by 50, 60 or 70% — on tenants who locked in deals last year when prices were in freefall,” according to the story.

“Some renters are being forced to move at a time when the market is roaring back to nearly pre-pandemic levels. And concessions are slipping away,” it added.

All of which suggests that renters — and maybe holiday travelers — may have to gird their wallets for more unpleasant price shocks.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended Oct. 9 (320,000 expected, 326,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims, week ended Oct. 2 (2.670 million expected, 2.714 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer price index, month-over-month, September (0.6% expected, 0.7% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food and energy, month-over-month, September (0.5% expected, 0.6% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI, year-over-year, September (8.7% expected, 8.3% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food and energy, year-over-year. September (7.1% expected, 6.7% during prior month)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • 5:55 a.m. ET: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $4.39 per share on revenue of $71.13 billion

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: Bank of America (BAC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $31.74 billion

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: US Bancorp (USB) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of $33.07 billion 

  • 8:00 a.m. ET: Wells Fargo (WFC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $18.40 billion

  • 8:10 a.m. ET: The Progressive Corp. (PGR) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $11.96 billion

  • 7:30 a.m. ET: Morgan Stanley (MS) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue. of $13.92 billion

  • 7:30 a.m. ET: Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $3.11 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion

  • 8:00 a.m. ET: Citigroup (C) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion 

Post-market

  • 4:10 p.m. ET: Alcoa (AA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion

Politics

  • President Biden will provide an update to U.S. COVID-19 response and vaccination programs at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group plenary session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) begins at 9 a.m. ET, followed by a press briefing. Speakers include World Bank President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

  • U.S. House of Representatives' committees virtual hearings today at noon include: Energy Commerce's subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce hearing on legislation to strengthen manufacturing and competitiveness and the Financial Services' Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing on the impacts of a cashless economy.

Top News

European stock markets steady despite energy crisis concerns [Yahoo Finance UK]

Cathie Wood’s Ark lends name to ETF tracking Bitcoin futures [Bloomberg]

Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA [Reuters]

Bezos v. Musk: The high-stakes legal disputes between the world’s two richest people [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

JPMorgan Chase's Dimon: Inflation 'might go higher than people think'

Supply chain issues could 'last until the early parts of 2023,' shipping analyst explains

LeBron James just made a big bet on the future of the gym

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Credit Card Comment Roils Shares in AmEx, Other Issuers

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. and other credit-card issuers tumbled as JPMorgan Chase & Co. attributed weakness in its card business to rising costs on marketing and promotions, sparking concern over heightened competition.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aire

  • Germany’s 2021 Growth Forecast Slashed on Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresGermany’s leading research institutes slashed their joint 2021 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy as supply logjams delay the nation’s recovery into next year.The downgrade to a 2.4% expansion in gross domestic product, from 3.7% previously, reflects a relentless sh

  • Fuel costs are going to be a 'major negative' for airlines in Q4: Analyst

    Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Research Analyst, explains how holiday travel and fuel shortages are expexted to affect struggling airlines.

  • Big Tech to face another bipartisan antitrust bill

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers, headed by Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Republican Chuck Grassley, plan to introduce a bill that would bar Big Tech platforms, like Amazon and Alphabet's Google, from favoring their products and services. Thus far none have become law although one, a broader measure to increase resources for antitrust enforcers, has passed the Senate. This bill, which Klobuchar's office said would be introduced early next week, would be a companion to a measure which has passed the House Judiciary Committee.

  • Trump's legacy on trade and tariffs

    Rick Helfenbein, Retail Consultant and Former Chairman, President & CEO American Apparel & Footwear Association on the lasting negative legacy of the Trump tariff regime.

  • U.S. hopeful of reaching deal with EU on metals tariffs by end-October -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is hopeful it can resolve its trade dispute with the European Union over tariffs on steel and aluminum before the end of October, a source familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met on Tuesday with EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, who last month told a Washington think tank that he was "moderately optimistic" an agreement could be reached. Spokespeople for the USTR and the EU declined comment on the talks.

  • China: Key price measure rises at fastest rate on record

    The country's manufacturers have been hit by power cuts and surging commodity costs in recent months.

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

    Although that might be a valid approach sometimes, you shouldn't underestimate great companies that still have tons of untapped potential. Consider Amazon, which gained about 4,500% from 1997 to 2007 and then another 1,350% from 2007 to 2017. Many current candidates for growth stocks are still winning, and I think Square (NYSE: SQ) is near the top of that list.

  • Earnings optimism drives European stocks to two-week highs

    (Reuters) -European stocks hit a more than two-week high on Thursday as investors hoped that a steady economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slump will support corporate earnings despite signs of elevated inflation. European semiconductor companies, including ASML, AMS and BE Semiconductor, were among the top gainers in the sector after Taiwan chip giant TSMC posted a 13.8% jump in third-quarter profit on the back of booming demand for semiconductors. A debate over the transitory nature of inflation continued as China's factory gate inflation rose in September to a record high on soaring commodity prices.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose along with U.S. equity futures Thursday as traders took in their stride further signs of the global inflationary pressures building up in the recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. futures pushed higher after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with c

  • Swiss Franc Rally Shows Traders See It as Key Stagflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresCurrency traders are responding to stagflation risks by turning to the Swiss franc.Amid concerns that the global economy is heading toward an environment characterized by higher-than-normal inflation and little or no growth, the Swiss currency is showcasing its haven status.I

  • Higher inflation squeezing U.S. consumers as food prices, rents accelerate

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead following a recent surge in the costs of energy products, the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday could test Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's repeated assertion that high inflation is transitory. Powell and the White House have blamed supply chain bottlenecks for the high inflation.

  • Swedish inflation hits fastest pace since 2008 in Sept

    The pace of headline inflation in Sweden picked up to its highest level in more than a decade in September, data published on Thursday showed, though the central bank is unlikely to react unless price pressures become persistent. Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.5% in September from the previous month and were up 2.8% from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said. It was the highest rate of headline inflation since October 2008, though below a forecast of 3.0% in a Reuters poll and a similar forecast by the central bank.

  • Abu Dhabi Fund Mubadala Capital Buys Major Taco Bell Franchisee

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. acquired one of the largest Taco Bell Corp. franchisees in the U.S., underscoring the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund’s growing appetite for private equity deals. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresMubadala Capital, the fund’s asset management arm, bought K-Mac

  • China developer shares slide as Evergrande concerns simmer

    Shares and dollar bonds of Chinese real estate firms slid again on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

    A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by half a million barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages engulf Asia and Europe. "Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning.

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye