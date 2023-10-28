One victim dead, another critical after shootings in Passaic

Gunshots killed one man and critically wounded another early Saturday morning in Passaic, county officials said.

City police responding to the area of Harrison Street and Hope Avenue located two shooting victims, according to a statement from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman.

One victim, a 25-year-old Passaic man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 17-year-old city resident, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The names of the victims were not released.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line at 877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact Passaic police at 973-365-3900.

