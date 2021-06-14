One victim dead following Austin mass shooting: Police

One victim has succumbed to gunshot wounds following the mass shooting that wounded 13 others early Saturday morning in downtown Austin, Texas, police said.

The victim was identified as Douglas John Kantor, 25, the Austin Police Department announced in a readout. The notice followed earlier reports that two victims were in critical condition immediately after the shooting on Saturday. The other 12 victims are reportedly in stable condition, according to APD.

The department arrested one juvenile suspect in connection with the mass shooting and another suspect is reportedly still at large. It is not immediately clear whether the second suspect is also a juvenile.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon called the shooting "one of the most significant incidents that we've ever had happen in our city."

Most of the injured victims are believed to have been innocent bystanders, and the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident despite the ongoing investigation, officials said.

Police said the crowd at the shooting location was near the size of "pre-pandemic" levels, meaning there were potentially tens of thousands of people congregating around the bar and hotel strip near East Sixth Street.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler called for governmental action in response to the mass shooting on Saturday, saying, "Greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety."

"APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response- but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government," the Democratic mayor tweeted.

Present gun laws in Texas allow licensed handgun owners to carry in public areas of cities, such as libraries or recreation centers. Legal handgun carriers are permitted to carry their weapon in public streets and in places of business so long as no visible signage prohibits licensed handguns. It is not immediately clear whether the firearm connected to this incident was obtained legally.

The Washington Examiner contacted APD but did not immediately receive a response.

