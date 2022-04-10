One victim of a double shooting in KC’s West Bottoms has died from his injuries

One of the victims of a double shooting overnight in Kansas City’s West Bottoms has died from his injuries, a police spokesman said Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Creighton Goddard. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the killing.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting near Union Avenue and Mulberry Street, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found two men on the sidewalk, both suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.

Goddard was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Becchina said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel collected evidence at the scene of the shooting. Detectives learned Sunday morning that Goddard had died from his injuries.

Anyone who was in the area of or has any information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.

The killing is the 37th homicide in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city recorded 157 homicides, the second-deadliest year on record.