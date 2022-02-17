One victim drives home, the other is found 2 hours after double shooting on Pioneer Way

Two men were shot Wednesday at an unused agricultural facility on Pioneer Way East, but neither was immediately found there when deputies arrived, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The bizarre series of events began about 3 p.m. when a caller to 911 reported a shooting and someone on the ground in the 5100 block of the heavily traveled road between Tacoma and Puyallup.

When deputies arrived, no victims could be located at the site. The property is centered on a large barn that appears to have once housed animals but is now filled with and surrounded by junk vehicles.

“We found evidence of a shooting and talked to people on the property,” said Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss.

At 4 p.m., the wife of a 33-year-old man called 911 to say her husband had been shot and was at the couple’s residence in the area of East 64th Street and 48th Avenue East, about 2-1/2 miles away from the Pioneer Way location.

“We went over there and applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding,” Moss said.

The man, it was learned, had been shot at the Pioneer Way East location and drove himself home.

Fire crews transported the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Moss said.

Meanwhile, investigators were combing the property, looking for evidence and talking to witnesses.

“It’s not until 4:45 p.m. when the second guy comes to us and says, ‘Hey, I’ve been shot,’” Moss said. It’s unknown where the man had been prior to seeking help.

That 40-year-old man had serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He also was transported to a local hospital.

Earlier in the day, before the shooting, deputies had visited the barn.

“Our deputies have been getting complaints about squatters and stolen vehicles (at the location),” Moss aid. ”They were there proactively.”

There were no arrests made in the shooting. Investigators were on the scene into the evening hours.