One victim released, two still hospitalized as police investigate Ballenger Creek shooting

Oct. 14—One victim is out of the hospital as police continue to investigate the triple shooting that occurred early Oct. 9 in Ballenger Creek.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 6700 block of Killdeer Court in Ballenger Creek at about 1:25 a.m. for a call of a shooting in progress, according to a news release. Three men suffered gunshot wounds, spokesman Todd Wivell said, and two were still in critical condition Thursday. One man was released from the hospital with minor injuries, according to Wivell.

"We are still actively investigating all leads and at this time we do not have any suspect information to release," Wivell told the News-Post Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 or to report an anonymous tip by calling 301-600-4131 or emailing fcsotips@frederickcountymd.gov.

