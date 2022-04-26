One Virginia Beach brother gets prison time, the other gets probation for role in U.S. Capitol riot

Two Virginia Beach brothers who took part in the U.S. Capitol riots were sentenced Tuesday, one to 30 days in federal prison, the other to two years probation.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said he believed prison time was warranted for 51-year-old Paul Von Bernewitz because he behaved more aggressively that day, and assisted a crowd of protesters who sought to break through a line of police officers protecting the building. Paul Von Bernewitz also has a criminal record, which mostly consists of alcohol-related offenses and put him in a different category, the judge said.

Cooper said he believed two years of probation were warranted for Eric Von Bernewitz, 47, because some of the extreme political views he’s expressed in the past could lead him into trouble again if he’s not monitored. The judge also fined him $1,000.

In the days immediately before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, Eric Von Bernewitz texted various conspiracy theories often associated with followers of the QAnon political movement. They included his belief that there’d been mass assassinations, secret indictments and arrests, and that JFK Jr. was alive and would be the next president.

“You have a right to believe whatever you want and I’m not going to punish you for that,” Cooper said. “But I need to be convinced that you’re not going to go down a rabbit hole again” and get into further trouble.

Eric Von Bernewitz, a furniture broker who supplies military barracks and offices, and Paul Von Bernewitz, a restaurant server, were also ordered to pay $500 in restitution for damage done to the U.S. Capitol that day.

Both apologized for their actions and said they were embarrassed by them.

“I think about this event every day,” Eric Von Bernewitz told the judge. “It’s not only hurt me, but the people around me, the country.”

Paul Von Bernewitz told the judge, “I let my family down, my friends, my job, the country that I love ... I was completely wrong.”

Story continues

The two men pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The misdemeanor offense carries a maximum penalty of six months of incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Mitchell argued Tuesday that both deserved time behind bars. He played video showing them near the front of the crowd as it pushed past police protecting the Capitol and witnessed others breaking windows to get in.

Eric Von Bernewitz’s lawyer, Austin Manghan, asked the judge to keep his client out of prison, arguing that his disability would make him especially vulnerable. Eric Von Bernewitz was hit by a car when he was 14 and his right arm is paralyzed as a result. His career also has been greatly impacted by his involvement in the riots, the attorney said, because he’s no longer permitted on military bases.

Paul Von Bernewitz’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Andrew Grindrod, argued that three days was a sufficient sentence. Grindrod said Paul was just tagging along with his brother and didn’t share his political views.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com