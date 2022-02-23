With one vote remaining, Grand Forks hate crime ordinances move forward

Feb. 23—GRAND FORKS — City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to move forward with the latest draft of a series of hate crime ordinances.

Tuesday's meeting was marked by impassioned comments from several attendees.

Last week, council members viewed a first draft of the ordinances, drafted by council member Katie Dachtler, the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, High Plains Fair Housing and Grand Forks Police Officer Brian Samson.

After last week's Committee of the Whole meeting, the city attorney's office drafted proposed ordinances for simple assault-hate crime, criminal mischief, criminal mischief-hate crime, harassment and harassment-hate crime.

With hate crimes, proof requires that someone intentionally committed the act against another person in whole, or in part, because of the actual perceived race, color, religion, gender, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry of the victim.

Last week, some council members were concerned whether an offender could be found not guilty if prosecutors couldn't prove it was a hate crime. They also questioned how often the ordinances would be used.

Council member Danny Weigel said he is in favor of an alternative to the hate crime ordinances. He prefers the city enact a hate crime enhancement to present city code.

Last week, Dachtler said her concern over the hate crime enhancement is that offenders would need to be in possession of a weapon for the crime to rise to the definition of a hate crime.

During Tuesday's meeting, Dachtler said bills were introduced in the last legislative session for hate crime ordinances, but nothing moved forward past the initial stages.

"Ideally, we would have state legislation that deals with these kinds of crimes, but we don't. So the next best thing to try and fill the gap ... is to look at it at a local level," Dachtler said.

One more discussion and hearing will be held at the next City Council meeting and then council members will make their final decision on whether to enact the ordinances.

Several attendees shared their opinions on the proposed ordinances. Among speaking against the plan was Michael Coachman, who said the proposed ordinances will cause division.

"One of the most divisive things we can do as a nation is start giving groups or individuals special treatment," Coachman said. "Because then we are no longer 'we the people.' "

Coachman said current law is equal for everyone and that giving "special treatment" to certain groups would make the law unfair.

"You cannot regulate hate," he said. "You can only teach love."

Another speaker against the proposal, whose name could not be clearly heard, said "we're all American. We don't carve out protected classes, or communities of people. ..."

He went on to say everyone has the same "God-given constitutional rights" and that the ordinances would make things more complicated for prosecutors and lawyers.

Jamie Hernandez spoke in favor of the ordinances.

"As someone who has seen first-hand the dark side of hate crimes and loss of life due to the simplicity of freedom of expression of the person's identity, I plead with the council that you seriously give this some in-depth thought," Hernandez said. "I myself have almost been a victim of a hate crime — I have witnessed hate crimes happen right in front of my eyes. These ordinances are there that need to be applied to those who need them."

School Board member Jacqueline Hoffarth also spoke.

"I have personally experienced workplace harassment, personal harassment, assault and continued dissemination of inaccurate information about myself based on my gender and my sexual identity," Hoffarth said. "I'm somebody who has some quote-unquote power and status and some influence in this community, and I'm still someone who can become the victim of a lot of damage and a lot of hurt."

Charles Vondal, president of UND's Queer and Trans Alliance, said the ordinances would help people feel safe in the community.

"It would give them the peace of mind that if something were to happen, it wouldn't be pushed to the side," Vondal said.

Claire Gaddie shared Vondal's opinion, saying the ordinances would protect not only individuals, but vulnerable groups in the community.

"When someone from the queer and trans community is assaulted or killed for who they are, it destroys that person and their entire community is shaken," Gaddie said.