One year into war, Akron teacher continues to assist students in Ukraine from afar

Alan Ashworth, Akron Beacon Journal
A year ago, Akron native Mark Merzweiler was in Dnipro, Ukraine, teaching English as Russian forces prepared to attack. On Feb. 24, 2021, they did.

Mark Merzweiler, bottom, waves to one of his Ukrainian students, Nastiya Khamurda, during an online class Thursday in Akron.
His initial intent was to remain as long as possible, but as fighting intensified, Merzweiler's plans changed. On March 12, he escorted two students to the border with Poland, hundreds of miles to the west.

Merzweiler, a Walsh Jesuit High School graduate who has taught English classes around the world, returned to the Akron area and continues to teach about 50 Dnipro students remotely.

On Thursday, he and one of his students, Nastiya Khamurda, reflected on the current situation.

Mark Merzweiler meets remotely with one of his Ukrainian students, Nastiya Khamurda, for an English class Thursday in Akron.
Life in Dnipro, 70 miles from Russian troops

Khamurda said her city is located about 70 miles from Russian-controlled territory, but she is confident troops won't reach Dnipro.

"There are no Russian troops here, and I don't think there will ever be," she said in an online interview.

But there have been missile attacks in the city, leading to dozens of deaths and hundreds of people injured.

Last summer, Khamurda said, her husband experienced a close call, with a missile exploding less than a quarter-mile from his vehicle.

"That was one of the scariest days," she said.

Driving past the war damage, 'thrilled' to see Biden in Kiev

Khamurda said Dnipro residents have adjusted even though the city experiences power shortages and the possibility of more missile attacks.

She said some businesses are thriving despite the constant threat of conflict.

"So many bars have opened since the war," she said.

Mark Merzweiler, bottom, works through an English reading exercise with one of his Ukrainian students, Nastiya Khamurda, during an online class Thursday in Akron.
Every day is a reminder of the toll her city has endured in the war.

"I drive past (bombed areas) in at least three different places that are on my regular route," she said.

She said Ukrainians are grateful for U.S. assistance and President Joe Biden's visit on Monday.

"Everyone was thrilled to see him in Kiev," she said.

Anger focuses on Russian President Vladimir Putin

Khamurda said she has friends who have lost loved ones in the war, and she blames Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I despise him; I hate him," she said.

Merzweiler said more atrocities become apparent as the war progresses.

"They've discovered half a dozen torture chambers," he said.

Khamurda said she is hoping the conflict is nearing its close.

"I do believe it will end soon."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron teacher continues to help students in Ukraine one year into war

