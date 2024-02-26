One week after couple with ties to Virginia go missing in the Caribbean, their sons speak of hope and heartache

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — These are difficult times for Nick Buro and Bryan Hendry. The two brothers are seeking answers as to what happened to their parents.

“This is definitely hard for both of us,” Buro said in a Zoom interview with DC News Now, as the two are in the Caribbean searching for Kathy Brandeland Ralph Hendry.

Their parents vanished on Feb. 18, shortly after they sent a text message to their sons. The couple was last seen that day in their skiff in St. George’s Bay in Grenada.

“Having a hard time. Having a very hard time. This is definitely not looking like good news,” Buro said. “We’re hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst as well.”

Authorities recovered the couple’s catamaran boat, the Simplicity, on Feb. 21 in St. Vincent with no one on board. The brothers shared what investigators there told them they found.

“There was blood found on the boat. There were clear signs of a struggle and… their possessions were strewn all over the boat as well,” Buro said.

Investigators believe three prisoners boarded the boat in St. George shortly after escaping police custody and likely killed the couple. There’s been no sign of their bodies.

“I love my father dearly and I care and love for Kathy very much,” Hendry said.

The couple was in the Caribbean for the winter, as they sailed on Simplicity, their home for the last 12 years after they packed up and left Falls Church.

“They were just some of the most beautiful people you would have ever met,” said Buro. “And to have them have something tragic happen to them in their place of safety and in their home is beyond me.”

The two had been married for 27 years.

“They loved life very, very much. I’d like to reiterate they loved everybody around them and they loved their family very much,” Hendry said.

The brothers will remain in Grenada until they know what happened to their parents.

“Ralph and Kathy were beautiful people, and I’d like to say they are beautiful people because I still don’t want to believe that they are, they are gone from us,” Buro said.

The Royal Grenada Police Force said the investigation continues.

