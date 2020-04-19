One week after deadly barrage, the South braces for another wave of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes

One week after the deadliest tornado outbreak in six years battered the South, residents again braced for another round of severe weather Sunday into Monday.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is forecast starting Sunday, and the greatest threat stretches from east Texas and extending through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, according to the NOAA National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center,

“Multiple episodes of thunderstorms will result in tornadoes, including the possibility for a few strong tornadoes,” the center warned. “Scattered to widespread damaging wind gusts and large hail are also possible.”

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate tornado watch for parts of western Louisiana, east Texas and coastal regions that became effective Sunday morning and will run through the late afternoon. The watch indicates that wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are likely. A moderate risk is the second-strongest severe threat category.

The watch area includes Houston and Shreveport, La.

The Storm Prediction Center has already received reports of hail in parts of central and southeastern Texas and high wind reports in central Alabama.

According to weather.com, the severe threat should end by midday Monday, except for some isolated thunderstorms that may linger. Much of the South can expect one to three inches of rain through Monday. The central parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia are most likely to get more significant rainfall totals.

The National Weather Service said flash floods are expected in the Lower Mississippi Valley and in parts of the Southeast.

Last week during Easter Sunday, a series of tornadoes swept through the South. It was the worst outbreak the U.S. has seen in six years, since April 2014, when 35 people were killed in the central and southern U.S., the Storm Prediction Center said.

In last week’s barrage, there were more than 100 reported tornadoes that left at least 36 dead across Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The timing of the storm threat is only complicated further as the U.S. continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 735,000 and claimed the lives of almost 40,000 nationally as of Sunday morning, according to the John Hopkins University Data Dashboard.

“Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado,” the American Meteorological Society said April 9 in a statement. “If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.”

