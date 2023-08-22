One week later: Authorities seek answers in search for Christopher Worrell

A week after a federal judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a Collier County man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, they continue to seek answers. The Tampa-based U.S. Attorney's Office on Tuesday shared a social media statement from the FBI's Tampa office saying they are still searching for Christopher Worrell, 52, of East Naples.

A week after a federal judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a Collier County man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol, they continue to seek answers.

The Tampa-based U.S. Attorney's Office on Tuesday shared a social media statement from the FBI's Tampa office saying they are still searching for Christopher Worrell, 52, of East Naples.

Worrell was convicted of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection with his sentencing scheduled for Friday, which was canceled last week, days prior to the scheduled date.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia officials on Thursday unsealed the bench warrant, which was issued Aug. 15. It did not include details related to his disappearance.

The FBI did not respond as to how long Worrell has been missing or what prompted the search. Worrell had been on house arrest in East Naples since he was released from custody November 2021 in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell guilty of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

Civil disorder.

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

His girlfriend and court-appointed guardian, Trish Priller, who used to work for the Naples Daily News, couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The courts gave Priller the responsibility to watch over Worrell after his release from custody in Washington, D.C.

The FBI has issued a warrant for violated conditions of release pending sentencing. He's one of six people wanted by federal authorities related to the mob.

Aprea said they aren't offering a reward yet.

The Department of Justice has asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000; and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Search for Christopher Worrell reaches one week; authorities seek tips