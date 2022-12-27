One Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) insider reduced their stake by 51% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wells Fargo

The insider, Kleber Santos, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$44.44 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$40.98. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Kleber Santos was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wells Fargo Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Wells Fargo insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Wells Fargo Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Wells Fargo insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Wells Fargo has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

