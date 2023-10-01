ZEELAND — The U.S. Department of Labor is suing the owner of four 7-Eleven stores in Michigan after an investigation showed inaccurate payroll records.

The lawsuit was filed against Ali Haider, who serves as president of the Michigan Franchise Owners Association of 7-Eleven and owns and operates a location in Zeeland, two in East Lansing and one in Perry.

The location in Zeeland is at 8570 Homestead Drive, near I-196. It's one of two locations in West Michigan, according to the franchise's website. The other is in Kalamazoo.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found, during an investigation, the company and its owner did not pay workers time-and-a-half overtime from November 2020 to November 2022. Instead, the locations paid some workers off the books.

Records of employee hours worked and pay received were not recorded accurately. These actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the Department of Labor.

The lawsuit seeks $36,528 in back wages and damages for 13 workers employed by Haider.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: One of the West Michigan's only 7-Eleven stores is facing a federal lawsuit