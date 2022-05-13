One woman arrested, three murder warrants issued in fatal Hamilton FOP Lodge stabbing

Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
The Hamilton Police Department has obtained three murder warrants in connection to a fatal stabbing at a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Hamilton on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred at the FOP #38 Lodge, which was rented out for a quinceañera, shortly after "uninvited guests" arrived at the party.

One person died and three others were injured, according to investigators.

Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, 20, died Saturday as a result of a stab wound. Three others sustained stab wounds and were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are offering a $1,500 reward for information that results in the arrests of 18-year-old Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores, 19-year-old Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara and 39-year-old Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores.

Oscar Flores-Lara and Juan Flores were previously named as suspects in the stabbing.

A woman has been booked in the Butler County Jail on charges connected to the stabbing.

Sara Elena Rodriguez, 46, of Hamilton is accused of hiding a knife. She is facing charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice,

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811.

