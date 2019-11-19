How One Woman Boosted Her Credit Score From the 400s to 800s

In the summer of 2007, Lotasha Thomas knew she needed to get her financial act together. She had finally gotten a bachelor’s degree after dropping out of college in 2001 with an autoimmune disorder. She also had landed her first full-time position after years of only working part time or not at all because of her health issues.

However, Thomas was saddled with student loans, medical debt and was way behind on payments. So she was afraid to see where she stood credit-wise. “It wasn’t until 2010 that I got the nerve to look at my credit score and my credit report,” Thomas said. She still remembers sitting at her kitchen table and pulling out her computer to check her score. It was 465. “I cried and cried,” she said.

As of 2018, Thomas has a credit score of 805. With a few tips and tricks, you too can go from a low credit score to a near-perfect one.

Last updated: Nov. 19, 2019

She Faced the Facts

After seeing her low credit score, Thomas knew she had to improve it because she was living with a roommate and wanted to buy a house of her own. She also knew that building better credit would help improve her overall financial well-being. “That’s where the journey started,” she said.

She Educated Herself on Credit Scores

After Thomas wiped away her tears and got over the shock of her score, she wanted to find out why her score was so low. “I started researching like a madwoman to figure out what this meant,” she said. She looked up information on the internet and checked out books on the topic from the public library.

She Disputed Errors on Her Credit Report

When Thomas printed out her credit report for the first time, it was 27 pages. She knew from her research that she needed to check for errors in her report because mistakes can potentially hurt your credit score. Thomas found a variety of inaccuracies, so she disputed the credit report errors with the credit bureaus to remove the incorrect information.

She Recognized Her Biggest Credit Issues

Thomas knew that two big factors were really dragging down her credit score: the amount of debt she had and the fact that she hadn’t been making payments on that debt. At one point, she was 180 days late on her student loan payments. And she owed the hospital for treatment for her autoimmune disorder. “I had medical bills that were all levels of crazy — tens of thousands of dollars of medical bills, but I had no way of paying them,” Thomas said.

She Reached Out to Her Lenders

Because she couldn’t afford her monthly debt payments, Thomas called her lenders to set up payment plans that fit within her budget. Her student loan lender actually thanked her for calling because they were glad she was trying to find a way to make payments. The conversation with the hospital billing department wasn’t as pleasant, but she was able to set up a two-year payment plan with interest.

Thomas said that although it can be terrifying to call companies you owe money to, you should communicate with them. “It will help you,” she said. “It will totally help you.”

She Focused On Making Payments on Time

Negotiating payments that she could afford allowed Thomas to make on-time payments, which she knew would improve her score. To ensure that she didn’t pay late, Thomas wrote down the due dates of her bills each month and recorded every payment she made. When she couldn’t make on-time payments, she would call her lenders to ask if she could pay in a few days and not to report her payments as late.

She Transferred Her Credit Card Balance to a Low-Interest Card

When Thomas started college in 1998, she signed up for a credit card on her first day of school but knew nothing about how to manage credit. So she racked up debt.

To pay off that credit card debt she still was carrying and boost her score, Thomas took advantage of a balance transfer offer from Capital One. She could transfer the $958 balance she had on her old card, pay 0% interest and qualify for a $300 credit limit once she paid off the transferred balance. It might not sound like a good deal, but it was for someone with a credit score in the 400s.

She Paid More Than the Minimum

Thomas learned from her credit score research that she needed to make more than the minimum payments to pay off what she owed as fast as possible. Paying more than the minimum also can reduce the total amount of interest you pay over time.