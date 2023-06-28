One woman cuts another with knife in motel parking lot, according to Fort Worth police

A woman was injured in an argument after a suspect cut her with a knife, the Fort Worth Police Department announced on Tuesday.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call about a cutting at a Motel 6 in the 6400 block of South Freeway.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.

Police found a victim, an adult female, had suffered a laceration wound to her left arm.

Officers learned the victim had been involved in an argument with a female suspect in the hallway of the motel.

The argument turned violent and the two began to fight, according to police.

The fighting stopped and the suspect exited the hotel and entered the parking lot, followed by the victim.

The fight started again in the parking lot where the suspect produced a knife and cut the victim one time on her left arm.

The suspect then left the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet located the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.