One woman dead, another injured in suspected homicide in Bullitt County

One woman was found dead and another severely injured Monday morning in Bullitt County.

Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road in Shepherdsville at 8:20 a.m. where one woman in her 20s was deceased, according to a release from Colonel Marcus Laytham of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.

Another woman, also in her 20s, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Walt Sholar asks that anyone, who observed any unusual activity in the Pitts Point Road area between 6:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. contact the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office on the Crime Tip Line at 502-543-1262 or by email at crimetip@bcky.org.

Reporter Maggie Menderski can be reached at mmenderski@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: One woman dead, another severely injured in Bullitt County homicide