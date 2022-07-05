One woman dead, five injured due to gun violence in Hartford over Fourth of July weekend

As fireworks boomed across the sky over the long Fourth of July weekend, gunshots rang out over and over in the city of Hartford, leaving one woman dead and five others injured.

So far in 2022, 69 people have been wounded by gunfire in Hartford and 22 people have died, according to police. The Fourth of July weekend shootings accounted for about 7% of this year’s gunshot wounds in Hartford and 4.5% of the year’s fatal shootings.

A 22-year-old woman at a house party on Shultas Place was caught in the crossfire of a shooting just after 2 a.m. on July 4, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Jayla Heaven, owner of the take-out food service Heavenly Eats and Treats out of East Hartford, died after being rushed to a hospital. She was an entrepreneur who cooked custom orders that customers placed through her website, with menu specials like cajun chicken and seafood boils.

Between 12:01 a.m. on Friday and midnight on Monday, another five people were shot in the city but survived.

A man in his 20s was shot at the same party where Heaven was killed. He showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening, police said.

Police believe dozens of people witnessed the shooting at the large party and were asking witnesses to come forward. Some of Heaven’s loved ones posted on social media that a video of the shooting was circulating online.

Heaven’s mother, Keosha Thomas, posted a message on Facebook to her daughter, telling her she loved her. She asked people to keep her and her family in their thoughts in the wake of their loss.

Two teenagers were also shot in Hartford early Friday morning. Police responded to a Shotspotter alert about 4:20 a.m. near 2 Bourbon Street. While they were on the scene, two 17-year-old boys arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Neither of their injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department said that none of the shootings this weekend appeared to be connected. He said it wasn’t clear whether the holiday weekend or the hot weather contributed to the violence across the city.

“There’s no rhyme or reason for these things a lot of times,” he said. “They can’t necessarily be tied to one thing or another.”

The shooting at the party, he said, did seem to be the result of “a personal dispute,” Boisvert said. Police were still urging people who were at the party to come forward with information that could help investigators.

“We know that dozens of people watched it happen,” he said of the shooting.

During the same time period this weekend in Waterbury, officers responded to four reports of shots fired but no injuries were reported in any of those incidents, the department said.

Connecticut State Police did not respond to any gun violence incidents over the holiday weekend, other than deaths by suicide involving guns, according to Sergeant Christine Jeltema.

Five people were shot in the city of New Haven over the long holiday weekend, but none were killed. The victims included a five-year-old who was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Two of the shootings were reported to police less than 10 minutes apart on Saturday night.

At 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, officers received Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting a person shot on Goffe Street between Orchard Street and Winter Street, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Officers found a 20-year-old woman who had been hit by bullets. The woman, from New Haven, was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was treated for injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Nine minutes later, someone called 911 to report a person who had been shot on Poplar Street. Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area, between Pine Street and Chatham Street. He was also rushed to Yale New Haven, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

In another incident in New Haven the night before, a 5-year-old was grazed by a bullet, police said. Someone called 911 to report that two people had been shot about 11:04 p.m. on Judith Terrace, between Quinnipiac Avenue and the nearby dead-end.

Officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot and a 5-year-old with a graze wound on their lower leg, police said. They were both taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where the child’s condition was stabilized and the man was in critical condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man was also shot in New Haven on Saturday night, about five minutes after the man and child were wounded.

The man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound and was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions were investigating the shooting at the party in Hartford. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477.

Anyone with information about the New Haven shootings is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-888-8477 or texting “NHPD” and their message to 274637.