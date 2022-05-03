One woman dead, man injured after Norfolk shooting

A woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers were alerted of shooting at 1:30 a.m., Norfolk police said.

Police found a woman dead from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of West Brambleton Avenue, near Colley Avenue. Police said the shooting happened roughly 1.7 miles away, in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, police said.

