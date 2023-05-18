One woman dead after shooting on Glasson Street in west Durham, police say

Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in west Durham on Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., a woman was shot on the 3300 block of Glasson Street off Morreene Road. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Based on preliminary investigation, Durham police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police have not released the woman’s name or any other information.

As of May 13, police statistics show, 17 people had been fatally shot and 66 had been shot overall this year in Durham.

This woman is the at least the 10th woman shot (fatally and non-fatally) this year, according to police statistics.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Garth at 919-560-4440, ext. 29313 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

