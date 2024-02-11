One woman and her dog displaced in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire that left one woman and her dog displaced, officials said.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. and was marked out around 15 minutes later. Crews arrived to the 1200 block of Thompkins Lane to find heavy smoke and flames at the front of a single-story residence.

Courtesy: VBFD

No one was home at the time of the fire. The woman’s dog was rescued from the home, and is OK. Nobody was hurt during the incident, and Red Cross is assisting.

The cause is under investigation.

