One woman hospitalized, another arrested in Brazil battery

Mar. 27—A Brazil woman was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for facial injuries after she was battered by another female Friday night, according to Brazil city police.

The suspect, Gavyn Trinajstick, 20, of Brazil, faces a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury. She remains in Clay County Justice Center with bond set at $25,000, no 10%.

According to a Brazil police Facebook post, at 11:30 p.m. Friday, a city police officer was flagged down by a woman who said her friend had been jumped and battered by another female.

Officers spoke to Delaney Willmore, 20, of Brazil, who told police she was invited to a Brazil residence and once she arrived she was beaten by another female inside the residence.

Willmore "had obvious signs of moderate to severe injuries to her face," according to police. She was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil for treatment. Due to the severity of the injuries, she was transferred to Methodist.

On Saturday, police identified the suspect as Trinajstick, located her and arrested her.