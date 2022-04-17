One woman hospitalized, one arrested after fight in North Tarrant County ends in gunshots

One woman was hospitalized and another arrested on Saturday after a fight in the yard of a Tarrant County home led to shots being fired, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the victim, a woman whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another woman, identified by the sheriff’s office as Ranshon Tyson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of Lapetus Drive in North Tarrant County, according to the release. The sheriff’s office responded to a call about people fighting in a front yard and found the victim in the yard, shot, when they arrived.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the ages of either of the women or say what the fight was about or what caused the fight to escalate to gunshots.