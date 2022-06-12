One woman injured in Columbia Saturday shooting, marking the fifth shooting since May 21

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman injured Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Business Loop 70 at approximately 11:45 p.m. after reports of shots fired, according to a press release.

Upon arrival and an investigation, officers found an adult female who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.

Police noted more information could come available later in the press release.

That marks the third shooting with an injury Columbia Police have responded to in the past week, and the fifth shooting overall Columbia Police have responded to since May 21.

There were shooting victims in four of the five shootings, including the shooting Saturday. According to police reports, none of the victims had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Other shootings occurred in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive on May 21, the 1500 block of Typhoon Court on May 27, the 10 block of South 10th Street on June 5 and the 1500 block of Fir Place on June 6.

Follow the Tribune on Twitter @ColumbiaTribune.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia PD investigating fifth shooting with injuries since May 21