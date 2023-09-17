One woman injured in early Sunday stabbing in Lansing

LANSING — A Lansing woman was hospitalized early Sunday after being stabbed in a fight, police said.

Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bardaville Drive, off North grand River Avenue, about 1:35 a.m. for a fight complaint. A 35-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, LPD Sgt. Jason Spoelma said.

One woman was taken into custody. Spoelma said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing stabbing wounds one woman, one in custody