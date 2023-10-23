One woman injured in shooting on Richwood Drive in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot Sunday afternoon in Augusta.

At 12:51 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Richwood Drive for a shooting, according to a news release.

Deputies found a woman at the scene who was shot at least once, according to the release. She was brought to the hospital for treatment.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available," according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deputies investigating Sunday shooting in Augusta