One woman killed, another injured in shooting not far from Durham police station

Two women were shot less than one half a mile from the Durham Police Department headquarters downtown on Monday morning.

Both women were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries before one of the victims died.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 7:18 a.m. in the 1000 block of Worth Street, which is less than one half of a mile east of the police headquarters on Main Street.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to an initial investigation. Police didn’t release further details.

Thirty people have been fatally shot in Durham so far in 2023, according to the latest Durham crime statistics. That’s already one more victim than the people shot and killed in the city in 2022.

A total of 145 people have been shot either fatally or non-fatally this year, which is less than the annual totals of the previous two years.

Anyone with any information about Monday’s shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.