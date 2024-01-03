One woman killed, another wounded in shooting; victims found in car near Monroe

One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after they were shot in Snohomish County Tuesday.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Gold Bar and the victims were found inside a car near Monroe.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office officials said that around 7 p.m., they received a call about two women shot along Highway 2 near Gold Bar and Monroe.

When deputies arrived, they found two women inside a yellow car. The passenger was dead and the wounded driver was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Deputies said the driver of the car was heading toward the hospital when she pulled over at an intersection off Old Owen Road to call 911 at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Details are limited, but detectives say the shooting wasn’t random.

“Detectives aren’t releasing that information at this time, but they do have evidence that leads them to believe that this is not random and that the parties were somehow known to each other,” said Courtney O’Keefe, spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

No suspect is in custody.

The homicide is the first of the year in Snohomish County.