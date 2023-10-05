One woman killed, man injured in double shooting on Savannah's south side

This is a developing story.

Gun violence has claimed the life of another Savannahian, the fifteenth homicide in the city this year.

Savannah Police detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one woman dead and a man critically injured Monday afternoon at the intersection of Peachtree Drive and Quail Hollow Drive. The man was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Hospital in critical condition.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

