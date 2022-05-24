One woman sent to the hospital after overnight shooting in Lexington

A woman in Lexington was sent to the hospital Monday evening after a shooting took place, according to Lexington police.

Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department said the shooting happened at roughly 9:45 p.m. in the area of 115 West Loudon Avenue, which is a mobile home community near Greyline Station. One adult female was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and has not yet been detained, according to Burnett. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Multiple shell casings were found on scene. A building and vehicle were also struck with gunfire, Burnett said.