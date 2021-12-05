One woman's allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
At age 22, Sarah Ransome says she became a victim of sexual abuse, and was threatened with violence, by Jeffrey Epstein. In her book, "Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back," Ransome describes the traumatic childhood experiences that primed her to become a victim of abuse in adulthood by Epstein, facilitated by his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Correspondent Holly Williams reports.