How one woman's stolen identity exposed a system of exam fraud

Millions have now sat for the most important exam of their lives

This week around 10 million students across China have sat the Gaokao - a college entrance exam which determines their entire future.

Hanging over their heads, though, is the recent revelation that hundreds of other students before them were victim to an identity theft scandal which saw them robbed of their results.

For Chen Chunxiu, it was an exam that could change everything. Doing well in the Gaokao meant the farmer's daughter had a shot of getting into her dream university. Failing meant it would remain just that - a dream.

She failed.

Denied admission to college, she took up various jobs - a factory worker, a waitress - before eventually becoming a kindergarten teacher.

But 16 years later, she found to her shock that she had, in fact, earned a place at the Shandong University of Technology - and enrolled there.

But it hadn't been her. Her score - and in fact, her entire identity - was stolen by a girl whose relatives had pulled strings to make this happen.

Her case is just one of 242 student identity thefts that took place in Shandong province between 2002 and 2009, according to recent media reports.

A shocking tale of systemic cheating

The notoriously hard Gaokao - or "high school exam" - tests school leavers on their Chinese, maths, English and another subject of their choice.

It has been the focal point of the education system since the 1950s, with a break during the Cultural Revolution.

But it's not just an exam. For millions - especially those in less privileged positions - it's the ticket to success and upward mobility.

Failing the Gaokao is seen as bringing shame upon the family

The family of Ms Chen, whose story has been widely covered in China in recent weeks, had high hopes.

Because they lived in poverty and could only afford to fund one child's education, they made her less academically-inclined older brother drop out of school to make way for her. This was rare in rural China, where typically the education of boys has been prioritised over that of girls.

It was with this hope that Ms Chen took the Gaokao in 2004. Back then, university students in China did not receive rejection letters - if you didn't receive an acceptance letter, the assumption was simply that you didn't get in.

So after waiting until September - when the university term usually begins - Ms Chen accepted that no letter was coming and decided to head to work in the city.

Then in May this year, she decided to enrol herself into a course for adults. Entering her details in an official government website, Ms Chen found that it listed her as having enrolled and entered university in 2004 and graduated in 2007.

But the picture shown wasn't her. Slowly but surely, the truth started to emerge - revealing the shocking extent of cheating that had taken place.

According to state news outlet Xinhua, the imposter's uncle - who was a local official - is accused of getting help from a local admissions director, who was able to access Ms Chen's exam information.

Ms Chen had scored 546 out of 750, compared to her imposter, who had scored 303.

The imposter's father then allegedly intercepted Ms Chen's admissions letter at the county post office before it was posted. With help from Ms Chen's high school principal, say reports, they faked an entirely new high school transcript bearing the imposter's details.

The imposter's relatives also worked with a police director and staff from the Shandong University of Technology to ensure the enrolment went through and that a blind eye was turned, it is alleged. Ms Chen - a relatively poor farmer's daughter - did not stand a chance.

The imposter - whose real name is Chen Yanping - then assumed the identity of Ms Chen.

Until today, the imposter's colleagues still know her as Chen Chunxiu, say media reports. Her degree has since been revoked and she has been sacked from her job. A government report says she is still under investigation.