One of the world's most beautiful subway systems was illegal to photograph until 3 years ago — take a look inside

The shimmering interior of the Tashkent subway system. Advantour.com

The subway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is striking.

But it was also a nuclear bomb shelter and photography was illegal on national-security grounds.

The ban was lifted in 2018, allowing photos of its chandeliers, marbles, and Soviet memorials.

The subway system in Uzbekistan's capital city is one of the world's most beautiful metro systems but, because it was also designated as a nuclear bomb shelter, it was considered too strategically important for photos of it to be shared widely.

But with the photography ban lifted in 2018, we can see inside the metro system filled with art, sculpture, and vibrant colors that serves the city's 2.4 million people

Here's what the subway looks like:

The subway system is the oldest in central Asia. It opened in 1977, when Uzbekistan was part of the Soviet Union.

Advantour.com

Source: Tashkent Metro

It has three lines, and its stations are decorated in different stunning styles.

Advantour.com

Some of the stations have geometric patterns, while others are in a more Soviet style. Many use marble, glass, granite, and ceramics to create their striking interiors.

Advantour.com

Read more: The Moscow metro is known for its efficiency and ornate stations. I rode it and found that it's miles ahead of New York City's subway system.

Many have beautiful light features, like this chandelier.

Advantour.com

And many are filled with art, like sculptures and colorful mosaics.

Advantour.com

Some of that art celebrates Soviet pioneers like Yuri Gagarin, who was the first human to go to outer space.

Advantour.com

Source: Lonely Planet.

This artwork is in the Kosmonavtlar station, which translates to Cosmonauts Station. It has a space theme and contains multiple portraits of astronauts, including Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to fly to space.

Advantour.com

Lots of the stations have themes. The Pakhtakor Station's columns resemble foliage and it has mosaics of cotton balls in a reference to the country's cotton picking industry.

Advantour.com

Source: Lonely Planet

The station entrances are equally beautiful.

Advantour.com

And the steps to and from the platform are wide enough for large crowds, with artwork above commuters' heads.

Story continues

Advantour.com

This sculpture is at Buyuk Ipak Yuli Station, which translates as the Great Silk Road Station.

Advantour.com

Some of the stations are more minimalist in their design, but they still contain intricate details, like the carvings in this huge light fixture.

Advantour.com

The subway system currently has 43 stations operating, and more are underway.

Advantour.com

Source: Tashkent Metro

Read the original article on Business Insider