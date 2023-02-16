‘One of the worst calls imaginable’: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself at DeLand home

A 3-year-old boy has died in what investigators call “one of the worst calls imaginable.”

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home off Nectarine Road in Daytona Park Estates just after 6 p.m. after getting reports that a child had shot himself with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into what led to the shooting is in the early stages and would provide further updates Thursday.

In a statement on social media, Sheriff Mike Chitwood offered his condolences to the family.

“This is a nightmare for all of us in law enforcement, but nothing comes close to the pain the family must be feeling. My heart goes out to each of them tonight. The worst night any parent could imagine facing,” the statement said.

Chitwood said the sheriff’s office was making services available to the family and the deputies and dispatchers who responded to the tragedy.

