'One of the worst losses in NFL history': Browns fans livid online after Jets loss

The Browns were poised to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 1993. That was so long ago, the quarterback for the Browns was Bernie Kosar and the head coach was Bill Belichick. And they still liked each other at that point.

Heck, the average gas price nationwide then was just $1.05.

Instead, the Browns are now 1-1 after falling 31-30 to the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Browns-Jets quick hits:Two-score lead evaporates in final 1:55 of home opener

The downfall against the Jets began with a missed extra point by Browns rookie kicker Cade York. Then what looked like a blown coverage assignment by Cleveland let the Jets score touchdown on a 66-yard pass from Joe Flacco to Corey Davis.

The Jets recovered the onside kick after that, and moved the ball down the field. The game was essentially ended by former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson. The wide receiver pulled in a 15-yard touchdown from Flacco to tie the score. Kicker Greg Zuerlein put the Jets up 31-30 and Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw an interception to finish it.

Suffice to say, Browns fans were pretty mad online after the game. Here's what some are saying:

The Browns' loss to the Jets one of the worst in NFL history

The Browns had a 99.9% win probability with 1:55 to go.



This is one of the worst losses in NFL history when you add it all up.



This is absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/yT4aUnqzyZ — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 18, 2022

The Browns will be the Browns

the browns will be the browns — ben madden (@_puresharp_) September 18, 2022

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods' playbook?

The cover of our Defense Playbook should have tipped us off to these problems. #Browns #embarrassing pic.twitter.com/fBfEh9xfrE — Hulk Smash (@HKSmash6) September 18, 2022

Joe Woods and the DB coach Jeff Howard, thanks for nothing. Two weeks in a row. This one was gut wrenching. #Browns — Papa Schrute (@Brownsfan304) September 18, 2022

The Browns don't deserve Nick Chubb

All right, this one is a low blow.

Story continues

The #Browns don’t deserve Nick Chubb — Joey Buttfumble (@joey_football2) September 18, 2022

Is Browns mascot Brownie the Elf the culprit?

Just heard someone blame the elf🤣#Browns — Dale Davison (@CockyCleveland) September 18, 2022

Only the Browns could lose like this to Joe Flacco

Only the Browns could lose a game to the Jets/Joe Flacco when leading by 13 with 1:50 left in the game.#FactoryOfSadness — Josiah (@Jbuttermost) September 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Cleveland Browns fans livid online after shocking Jets loss