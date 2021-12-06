‘One of the Worst Nights of My Life’: Nick Cannon Recalls Events Leading Up to First Date with Meagan Good and Actress Later Friend-Zoning Him

Meagan Good appeared on the “Nick Cannon” show with Nick Cannon on Dec. 1, and Cannon brought up a date the two had years ago when they were 17 and 16 years old, respectively.

The actress was on the show to promote her role in the new Amazon Prime Video series “Harlem.”

Meagan Good appears on the “Nick Cannon” show with Nick Cannon on Dec. 1. (Photo: Nick Cannon/YouTube)

As Cannon recalled, the two were teenagers when they went out on a date after Good had been nominated for a NAACP Award for the film “Eve’s Bayou.” Good had invited Cannon to attend the award ceremony with her.

The talk show host recalled driving his mother’s car that evening and having a flat tire on the way to pick up Good.

“My first real date ever,” he remembered. “She invited me — she was nominated — y’all remember that film ‘Eve’s Bayou?’ She was amazing in ‘Eve’s Bayou.’ Got nominated for an NAACP award and for some reason she asked little ol’ me. I was literally just a kid doing stand-up comedy,” he said.

“It was a great night, but leading up to that was one of the worst nights of my life because it was raining, I was drivin’ my mama’s old broke-down jalopy, I caught a flat in the middle of the rain, I got this tuxedo on, and I’m like, ‘I’m goin’ to an award show with Meagan Good!’ I’m screamin’, cryin’ to the tow truck driver and he drove me all the way to her house towing the car.”

Good also remembered the evening and Cannon arriving in the tow truck to pick her up for the awards, and they both laughed about how she wasn’t ready when he arrived. He went on to say it was his first date as well as his first award show and a great night.

The 41-year-old also recalled being put in the friend zone after their date.

“Meagan was the first person to ever friend-zone me,” he said. “But it was so dope though, because we actually became best friends,” he added.

The two also reminisced about growing up in Hollywood and working together. Good, 40, and Cannon starred in the 2005 movie “Roll Bounce” together.

The actress also discussed her faith in God and believes that she is supposed to use her platform to spread God’s word. Good said she is humbled to have her career and credited God.

Story continues

“I want God more than I want the industry,” she said. “It’s about using this platform to glorify me [God]. … He allows me to be here, and I’m humbled by that.”

“Harlem” is about four friends who follow their dreams in New York after graduating from college together and it premiered on Dec. 3.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘You Knew What You Was Doing’: Meagan Good’s Post Expressing Gratitude for Latest Directing Gig Derails When Fans Focus on Her Goods

“Nothing’s Been Decided” Antonio Brown On Thin Ice In Tampa Bay After Vax Hoax | Why Is It Always AB vs. AB?

‘A Place Where We Can Go and Say…I Belong’: Michigan Woman Opens Bookstore Celebrating Black Authors