One person was wounded and transported to a hospital following a shooting Monday night in East El Paso, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of George Dieter Drive, which is near Montana Avenue, police said.

The shooting was under investigation Monday night and further information had yet to be disclosed.

Anyone with any information on shootings, gun violence and other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: One wounded in East El Paso shooting on George Dieter Drive