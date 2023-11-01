One wounded in Halloween night shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley

A shooting sent one person to the hospital on Halloween night in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the 8600 block of North Loop Drive near Pendale Road. One person was transported to a hospital, police said.

Details regarding the circumstances involving the shooting and the identity of the person who was wounded have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on shootings, illegal guns and other criminal activity may call the El Paso police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

