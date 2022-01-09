One wounded, one in custody after shooting in East El Paso

El Paso police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person early Sunday in the East Side.

Police said a male was shot and another male was in custody following a shooting in the 10500 block of Isla Mujeres Lane. The small residential street is next to Yarbrough Drive a block north of Pebble Hills Boulevard.

Ages of the people involved and further details on the incident had not been released as an investigation by the police Gang Unit continued Sunday.

