One wounded, one jailed after roadway shooting in St. Marys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 14—One man is in the hospital and another man is in jail in Camden County, apparently the result of an argument between the two men Tuesday afternoon that ended in gunfire in the middle of a roadway, according to the St. Marys Police Department.

Stewart Unangst, 38, of St. Marys, was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Camden Campus, where he was flown via helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, police said. Tommy Harrison, 39, of Folkston was taken to the Camden County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Responding to a 12:36 p.m. report of a traffic crash, police arrived to find Unangst lying in the middle of Martha Drive with a gunshot wound, according to St. Marys police.

Both men were traveling south on Martha Drive, one in a Ford F-150 pickup truck and the other in a Mercury Marquise. Both vehicles stopped on Martha Drive near a Circle K and both men got out of their vehicles, according to police. An argument ensued, during which Harrison allegedly shot Unangst. Police continue to investigate.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine progress should allow Britain-U.S. reopening - BA boss

    British Airways is well placed to lead a European travel recovery from COVID-19 if relatively swift vaccine rollouts in Britain and the United States enable transatlantic routes to reopen, Chief Executive Sean Doyle said on Wednesday. Transatlantic re-opening would play to the network strengths of British Airways and parent group IAG, he added.

  • Biden wants to give anti-violence groups $5 billion. Here's how it could be spent.

    For decades, anti-violence crusaders have preached new approaches to curb shootings. Now, the White House is listening.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • The girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

    If Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County, has been helping federal investigators determine whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for sex with cash and gifts — as reported Tuesday night by The New York Times and The Washington Post — that's probably bad news for Gaetz. But the feds have also been trying to get testimony from the former 17-year-old, who appears to tie together several of the Gaetz threads, Politico reports. The woman, who Politico isn't identifying because she may be the victim of a sex crime, not only had a sexual relationship with Greenberg and possibly Gaetz between May and November 2017, according to federal authorities. She also went on a September 2018 trip to the Bahamas with Gaetz, hand surgeon and Gaetz donor Jason Pirozzolo, GOP state legislator Halsey Beshears, and four other young women, Politico reports. Greenberg was not invited on that trip, three people told Politico, "because of a conflict with Pirozzolo's girlfriend." The unidentified woman had turned 18 a few months before the Bahamas trip, and nobody in their party engaged in prostitution, one of the other women told Politico. But, she and others sources added, three of the women on Beshears' private jets looked so young, U.S. Customs briefly stopped and questioned them when they landed in Florida. Gaetz, who flew commercial to the Bahamas, has denied having sex with a 17-year-old or paying for sex. The woman could testify if that's true — her age at the time is a crucial detail in the federal investigation — along with giving the feds other information on the Bahamas trip. Three Gaetz friends told Politico the congressman has said he waited until the woman was 18 to have sex with her. If Gaetz and his friends traded drugs or cash for sex, that could be a crime in itself, regardless of whether the sex was with underage girls, Politico says. Federal investigators executed a search warrant this winter and seized Gaetz's phone and the phone of a former girlfriend, Politico reports. Beshears abruptly resigned as Florida's top business regulator in January, Pirozzolo has told clients his office is closed "due to a family emergency," and before reportedly flipping on Gaetz, Greenberg in July 2020 tried to get him to ask then-President Donald Trump for a pardon, Politico reports. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThere's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • City manager 'relieved of his duties' after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

    Mayor Mike Elliott said Curt Boganey, a Brooklyn Center city manager who oversaw the police department, was fired after the killing of Daunte Wright.

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • India's coronavirus cases hit record as Mumbai prepares for new lockdown

    MUMBAI/AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -India's new coronavirus infections hit a record level on Wednesday with Mumbai set to be locked down at midnight, but hundreds of thousands of pilgrims still thronged to a religious festival in the north of the country. The country reported 184,372 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. After reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2.

  • It’s time to trade Teddy Bridgewater, for his sake and the Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers need to admit their mistake and move on by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann just sold his San Francisco Bay Area compound for $22.4 million. Look inside the 'Guitar House.'

    The estate includes a 10,000-square-foot main house, a guest house, a pool, a greenhouse, gardens, a chicken coop, and solar and geothermal systems.

  • Japan approves plan to dump 1 million tons of wastewater from Fukushima nuclear disaster into the sea, arguing that it has been treated and isn't harmful

    Japan announced the decision on Tuesday. Experts say the plan is safe, but China has called the decision unilateral and "extremely irresponsible."

  • Police officer who pepper-sprayed US Army soldier fired

    The black army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after a traffic stop turned violent.

  • Randle leads Knicks over Lakers and back above .500

    Two nights after dominating the Nets, the defending champions got a look at how much better the New York Knicks are defensively. Julius Randle had 34 points and 10 rebounds against his former team and the Knicks beat the Lakers 111-96 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Coming off tense finishes against Memphis and Toronto, the Knicks led comfortably for much of the fourth quarter and moved back above .500 at 28-27, bouncing back nicely after narrow losses to Brooklyn and Boston last week.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • South Korea and China are unhappy with Japan's decision to release radioactive water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean

    China and South Korea, along with Japanese fishing unions and Weibo users, expressed concern that radioactive water could affect food safety and marine life in the Pacific Ocean.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Short-handed Angels lose to Royals on frantic final play

    The Angels lose to the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on a final play Tuesday when the ball 'literally did not bounce our way,' as manager Joe Maddon put it.