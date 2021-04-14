One wounded, one jailed after roadway shooting in St. Marys
Apr. 14—One man is in the hospital and another man is in jail in Camden County, apparently the result of an argument between the two men Tuesday afternoon that ended in gunfire in the middle of a roadway, according to the St. Marys Police Department.
Stewart Unangst, 38, of St. Marys, was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Camden Campus, where he was flown via helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, police said. Tommy Harrison, 39, of Folkston was taken to the Camden County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, police said.
Responding to a 12:36 p.m. report of a traffic crash, police arrived to find Unangst lying in the middle of Martha Drive with a gunshot wound, according to St. Marys police.
Both men were traveling south on Martha Drive, one in a Ford F-150 pickup truck and the other in a Mercury Marquise. Both vehicles stopped on Martha Drive near a Circle K and both men got out of their vehicles, according to police. An argument ensued, during which Harrison allegedly shot Unangst. Police continue to investigate.