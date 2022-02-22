One wounded, one jailed in Sunday shooting in Bledsoe County

Feb. 22—One man was shot Sunday and another jailed following what was initially reported as an accidental shooting on H.B. Green Road in Bledsoe County in an incident that also led to the discovery of a suspected methamphetamine lab, authorities said.

"We were dispatched out there for an accidental shooting," Bledsoe County Sheriff's Detective Drake Brown said Tuesday in a telephone interview. "But when we got out there, there were actually two shots that had been fired."

The man wounded by gunfire, Eric Colom, 33, was listed in stable condition at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga, Brown said. Colom was living at the home where he was shot, the detective said, but had a Graysville, Tennessee, address.

The man authorities said had the gun, Jeffrey Brown, 57, of H.B. Green Road, is charged with aggravated assault, manufacture, sale and delivery of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I drugs, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Drake Brown, who isn't related.

Both shotgun blasts were fired from inside the home, one passing through an exterior door at the rear of the residence and the other striking Colom in the leg, Drake Brown said.

A 12-gauge shotgun was seized as evidence, he said.

During the investigation, Drake Brown said, a suspected meth lab was found inside the home.

The lab was not active but authorities seized the components and a small amount of finished product Drake Brown said was a "simple possession amount." Police also found suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Drake Brown said investigators still don't know what led to the shots being fired. Colom has been in the hospital since he was shot and has not met with investigators, he said.

Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris said there is still more to learn.

"It's still under investigation, and these guys have more interviews to do," Morris said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

Meanwhile, no bond has been set for Brown, officials said. He faces an April 4 court date but could appear in court before that date for a bond hearing. It was unclear whether Brown has a lawyer.

